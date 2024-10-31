By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, July 26, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters in the air defense unit launched anti-aircraft rockets at “Israeli” warplanes that were violating the Lebanese airspace in the South, forcing them to retreat and withdraw behind the Lebanese borders with occupied Palestine. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 07:10 a.m. the technical devices at the Ramyah Site with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit and destroying the devices. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 08:44 a.m. the “Israeli” soldiers as they moved at the Hadab Yaroun Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:45 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m. the Zebdine Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly the village of Aita Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted buildings used by the “Israeli” troops in the “Shtula” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly the village of Aitaroun, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted a building used by the “Israeli” troops in the “Avivim” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighter initiated an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones targeting the equipment and the positions of “Israeli” troops in the Al-Raheb Site, scoring a direct hit and destroying one of its technical systems. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly the village of Chihine, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted buildings used by the “Israeli” troops in the “Misgav Am” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}