Hamas Leader Martyred behind “Israeli” Bars

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian officials confirmed that Hamas leader in the occupied West Bank Sheikh Mustafa Abu Arra was martyred in “Israeli” prison due to negligence.

Abu Arra, a 63-year-old Palestinian administrative detainee, was martyred after being transferred from “Israeli” "Ramon" prison to "Soroka" hospital due to severe health deterioration.

Palestinian institutions stated that Abu Arra, from the occupied town of Aqqaba, West Bank, had multiple arrests since 1990, serving about 12 years in “Israeli” prisons.

The martyr, who was deported from Marj Al-Zuhour in 1992, was re-arrested by occupation forces on October 30, 2023, despite severe health issues requiring medical attention.

The Prisoners’ Commission stated that Abu Arra, like other prisoners, endured severe abuses like torture, starvation, and medical neglect, which led to the martyrdom of many in the occupation’s facilities.

It further emphasized that Sheikh Abu Ara was subjected to a slow killing process and lack of medical treatment, part of a broader war of extermination and systematic killing by “Israeli” occupation under political directives, including “Israeli” Police Minister Itamar Ben Gvir incited violence by suggesting shooting Palestinian prisoners to ease prison overcrowding.

The occupation prison administration was held responsible for Abu Arra's martyrdom and the fate of over 9700 prisoners, including Gaza Strip detainees.

Abu Arra's martyrdom has raised the number of prisoners and detainees martyred in occupation prisons to 19, while the “Israelis” continue to conceal the identities of dozens of Gaza Strip detainees.

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, blamed the occupation for the captive leader's death due to medical negligence.

In a statement, the movement mourned the martyr's death as a new cowardly assassination by the occupation against detainees.

It pledged to free Palestinian detainees suffering under harsh “Israeli” treatment intensified by the occupation government.

In parallel, the resistance urged the fighters and those inspired by the martyred Sheikh to target occupation soldiers and settlers with bullets and explosive devices for the martyr's and Palestinian martyrs' blood.

It is notable that demonstrations erupted in Aqqaba, Tubas, after the martyrdom of the Hamas leader in occupation prisons.