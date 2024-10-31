French Rail Lines Disrupted by Sabotage Before Paris Olympics Opening

By Staff, Agencies

France's high-speed train lines were targeted by malicious acts, including arson, in coordinated sabotage to disrupt travel ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

In a post on X, France’s state railways company [SNCF] called the disruption a “massive attack” causing train cancellations, urging travelers to delay trips and avoid stations.

The railway operator reported disruptions on Atlantic, Northern, and Eastern high-speed lines, resulting in damaged facilities. SNCF mentioned one "foiled" incident.

The railway network is experiencing significant disruptions, with around 800,000 travelers potentially affected due to diverted and canceled trains.

Repairs overseen by work crews are causing disruptions throughout the weekend.

Passengers outside Paris' Gare du Nord train station gathered and sat with luggage on staircases as their travel plans already disrupted.

The Rémi Train Centre Val de Loire reported disruptions on railway lines due to a nearby fire, affecting Paris services until Monday.

UK-France high-speed train service, Eurostar, has been impacted by coordinated acts of malice on French lines, causing train cancellations and delays.

In a statement to CNN, Eurostar mentioned disruptions between Paris and Lille. Trains rerouted, journey times extended due to incidents.

Reports emerged just before the Olympic torch relay concludes and the Opening Ceremony begins, with over 320,000 spectators expected along the River Seine, while the Paris 2024 Olympic Committee canceled its pre-opening ceremony press conference, while CNN sought comment from Paris 2024.

French Minister of Sports and Olympic and Paralympic Games, Amélie Oudéa-Castera, condemned the coordinated sabotage of train lines as "truly appalling”, describing them as “a sort of coordinated sabotage.”

She added, “playing against the Games means playing against France, your camp, and your country.”

Oudéa-Castera mentioned disruptions to travel on Friday and the weekend, and emphasized the need to address impacts on travelers, athletes, and ensure proper transport to competition sites.

French officials, including transport minister Vergriete and head of Île-de-France Pecresse, stated that evidence indicated the attacks were intentional.

In response to the attack, Paris police chief, Laurent Nunez, has emphasized the need for increased security and manpower, focusing on train stations. France plans to deploy 35000 police daily during the Games, with 10000 soldiers and 1800 police officers worldwide.

Deputy Paris Mayor Nicolas Nordman assured CNN that authorities had been preparing for months to ensure the safety of the ceremony.

For his part, Interior Minister Darmanin confirmed security forces detained an "extreme-right" suspect this week for planning violence during the Olympic Games, including targeting the torch relay.