No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Rockets Target US Base in Iraq

Rockets Target US Base in Iraq
folder_openMiddle East... access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The largest US military base in Iraq, Ain al-Asad airbase, was once again targeted by rockets.

An Iraqi source, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that two rockets hit the Ain al-Asad military base.

However, there are still no reports about the casualties and damages caused by the rocket attack.

No groups have claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet.

Resistance groups based in Iraq have repeatedly hit US bases on Iraqi and Syrian territories with missiles and drones over the past weeks in retaliation for the “Israeli” crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

 

 

Iraq UnitedStates IslamicResistanceInIraq

Comments

  1. Related News
Over 20 Palestinians Martyred in Overnight “Israeli” Strikes as Genocidal War on Gaza Escalates

Over 20 Palestinians Martyred in Overnight “Israeli” Strikes as Genocidal War on Gaza Escalates

2 months ago
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Doha: Confronting ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Top of Discussions

Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Doha: Confronting ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Top of Discussions

2 months ago
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

2 months ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 31-10-2024 Hour: 01:36 Beirut Timing

whatshot