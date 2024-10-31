- Home
Rockets Target US Base in Iraq
Middle East 3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies
The largest US military base in Iraq, Ain al-Asad airbase, was once again targeted by rockets.
An Iraqi source, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that two rockets hit the Ain al-Asad military base.
However, there are still no reports about the casualties and damages caused by the rocket attack.
No groups have claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet.
Resistance groups based in Iraq have repeatedly hit US bases on Iraqi and Syrian territories with missiles and drones over the past weeks in retaliation for the “Israeli” crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.
