No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Australia, New Zealand and Canada to “Israel”: Ceasefire Now, Respond to ICJ

Australia, New Zealand and Canada to “Israel”: Ceasefire Now, Respond to ICJ
folder_openInternational News access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Australia, New Zealand and Canada on Friday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, opens new tab and asked the “Israeli” entity to respond to a United Nations court which last week ruled its occupation of Palestinian territories and settlements there were illegal.

“‘Israel’ must listen to the concerns of the international community," the leader's statement said.

"The protection of civilians is paramount and a requirement under international humanitarian law. Palestinian civilians cannot be made to pay the price of defeating Hamas. It must end."

The leaders also said “Israel” needed to hold extremist settlers accountable for ongoing acts of violence against Palestinians, reverse its settlement program in the West Bank and work towards a two-state solution.

Last week, the International Court of Justice [ICJ] said “Israel's” occupation of Palestinian territories and its settlements there are illegal and should be withdrawn as soon as possible.

The leader's statement called on “Israel” to "respond substantively" to the ICJ.

The joint statement, the second since February, expressed concern about escalating violence between “Israel” and Hezbollah and said the risk of a wider regional war made a ceasefire in Gaza all the more urgent.

Israel Palestine Gaza Canada australia NewZealand

Comments

  1. Related News
New Military Aid Package from US to Ukraine

New Military Aid Package from US to Ukraine

2 months ago
Secret Talks Held between US, Taiwan

Secret Talks Held between US, Taiwan

2 months ago
Australia’s PM Defied Calls for Halting Visas to Gaza Civilians

Australia’s PM Defied Calls for Halting Visas to Gaza Civilians

2 months ago
WHO: Mpox Spread A Public Health Emergency

WHO: Mpox Spread A Public Health Emergency

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 31-10-2024 Hour: 01:36 Beirut Timing

whatshot