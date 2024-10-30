- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, July 25, 2024
July 25, 2024
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- the Islamic Resistance fighters in the air defense units launched anti-aircraft missiles at “Israeli” warplanes violating the Lebanese airspace in the south, forcing them to retreat and withdraw behind the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 noon Hanita Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- In response to the “Israeli” enemy attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly the attack on Kfarhamam, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a building used by “Israeli” enemy soldiers at Al-Manara Settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly the attack on Tayr Harfa, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted buildings used by “Israeli” enemy soldiers at “Shtula” Settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy's attempt to burn Al-Raheb Force by the catapult, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a deployment of enemy soldiers at “Adather” [Addir] Grove with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:10 p.m. Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy’s attack and assassination in Rab Al-Thalathin, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones on the artillery bunker of Battalion 411 in “Neve Ziv” [part of Fire Brigade 288]., targeting the positions and deployments of its officers and soldiers. The operation scored accurate hits and caused confirmed injuries.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 06:05 p.m. a deployment of "Israeli" enemy soldiers at “Bar'am” Forest with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters in the air defense unit launched anti-aircraft missiles at enemy warplanes inside Lebanese airspace in the South, forcing them to retreat and withdraw behind the Lebanese borders with occupied Palestine.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
