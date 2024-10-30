Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi hailed Iran as "true supporter" of Palestinian cause and oppressed nations as he warned of “dramatic escalation” of anti- “Israel” operations in concert with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance.

Sayyed Al-Houthi lauded Iran’s overwhelming and unconditional support for Palestinians and their legitimate cause, stressing that the Islamic Republic pursues the approach unfazed by the US and “Israeli” hegemony.

Al-Houthi made the remarks in a televised speech broadcast live from the Yemeni capital Sana’a on Thursday afternoon.

He noted that the “Israeli” entity’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to mobilize Arab regimes against Palestinians and Iran.

“Iran is a stalwart supporter of the Palestinian cause and oppressed nations,” the Ansarullah chief said.

He also said, "The course of the Yemeni Armed Forces’ joint operations with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq against the ‘Israeli’ entity will see a serious escalation in the next phase."

“The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has carried out multiple operations against ‘Israeli’ targets in Haifa and ‘Eilat’ with new and sophisticated Arqab cruise missiles. Yemeni forces also started the fifth stage of their [anti-‘Israel’] strikes last week with Operation Yafa [against Tel Aviv].”

Al-Houthi added that the operation took the Zionist entity by surprise, and it was a real shock that vital targets in Tel Aviv were struck.

“Operation Yafa covered an aerial distance of more than 2,200 kilometers and penetrated through all barriers that the ‘Israeli’ enemy has sought from its advocates and sponsors," he stated, noting that “‘Israeli’ media outlets maintain that the operation put an end to the entity’s air supremacy. Such reports show that anti-‘Israel’ strikes have been fairly effective.”

Al-Houthi also pointed to the “Israeli” military’s atrocities in the Gaza Strip, stating that “Israeli” forces target refugee camps and areas declared as 'safe zones'.

“Among the ‘Israeli’ enemy's crimes this week was repeated attacks on the eastern flank of Khan Younis city [in southern Gaza Strip] after partial repatriation of its local residents. ‘Israeli’ forces target children through bombings, snipers and all means of mass murder,” the Ansarullah leader said.

He denounced the intensity of unfolding crimes in Gaza as “extremely terrible,” saying, “What the Zionist enemy is committing there amounts to great cruelty, barbarism, brutality, and embodies all attributes concerning the crime of genocide.”

In parallel, Al-Houthi highlighted that the “Israeli” military carries out raids across the occupied West Bank, the most intense of which was the predawn incursion in the Tulkarem refugee camp on Tuesday.

He further pointed to Hezbollah's operations against “Israeli” positions at the northern side of the 1948 occupied territories, noting that new illegal settlements came under the Lebanese resistance group’s rocket fire this week.

Furthermore, Al-Houthi referred to Netanyahu’s address to the US Congress, saying it was full of outright lies and complete fabrications.

Commenting on “Israeli” air strikes on Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah, the Ansarullah chief said the attacks won’t deter Yemeni forces from launching anti-“Israel” operations in support of Palestinians.

Al-Houthi reiterated that Yemeni military operations against “Israeli”-linked vessels and vital targets inside the occupied territories will continue and that the US and British strikes on Yemen would not stop Yemenis’ anti-“Israel” operations.

The Ansarullah chief finally called on all walks of the Yemeni society to take to the streets on Friday and reiterate their strong solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.