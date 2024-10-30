No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Russian, Chinese Air Forces Conduct Joint Air Patrol

Russian, Chinese Air Forces Conduct Joint Air Patrol
folder_openInternational News access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

“An air group of the Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Hong-6K strategic bombers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force conducted a joint air patrol over the Chukchi Sea, the Bering Sea and the northern part of the Pacific Ocean,” the Russian defense ministry’s statement read.

It further mentioned that “the Russian and Chinese crews practiced cooperation while carrying out an air patrol mission in a new area. The Su-30SM and Su-35S aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces provided fighter cover.”

The joint flight of Russian and Chinese aircraft lasted over five hours.

“Foreign fighter jets escorted the air group at certain stages of the route. While performing the mission, both countries’ aircraft acted in strict compliance with international law. There were no violations of other countries’ airspace,” the statement underlined.

It stressed that “The activity was carried out as part of the 2024 military cooperation plan and was not directed against third countries.”

 

China Russia

Comments

  1. Related News
Australia’s PM Defied Calls for Halting Visas to Gaza Civilians

Australia’s PM Defied Calls for Halting Visas to Gaza Civilians

2 months ago
WHO: Mpox Spread A Public Health Emergency

WHO: Mpox Spread A Public Health Emergency

2 months ago
US Resumes Sales of Offensive Weapons to Saudi Arabia

US Resumes Sales of Offensive Weapons to Saudi Arabia

2 months ago
US-South Korea to Launch Military Drills Next Week

US-South Korea to Launch Military Drills Next Week

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 30-10-2024 Hour: 09:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot