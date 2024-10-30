Hodhod Episode 3: Hezbollah’s Hoopoe Swallows the ‘Israeli’ Spider!

By Zeinab Abdallah

Hezbollah continues to play on the ‘Israeli’ nerves… Three episodes have been released so far of the Hezbollah-produced ‘Israel’s’ seemingly nonstop horror show!

With a three-week time gap between the first two episodes, the Islamic Resistance is apparently speeding up the pace of its production. This is because only two weeks have passed since the group released its second, before the third was published on July 24.

The special thing about the third episode is that Hezbollah mentioned that the footage was filmed by the Hodhod [Arabic for hoopoe] surveillance drone one day before the release. The date of filming was also confirmed by the ‘Israeli’ side in a statement released by the entity’s military. What’s more significant is that the ‘Israeli’ security and intelligence apparatuses are supposedly on the highest alert mode since the Yemeni operation in ‘Tel Aviv’ and the ‘Israeli’ attack on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port.

Additionally, after two shocking videos, when Hezbollah technically unveiled this kind of surveillance weapon, Hodhod, what is the excuse for the allegedly ‘Israeli’ aerial superiority’s failing to stop this small drone?

On June 18, Hodhod episode 1 showcased in details the entire strategic ‘Israeli’-occupied coastal Haifa City. Multiple scans showed military targets, chemical facilities, populated areas, ‘Iron Dome’ batteries and launchers, naval bases, military industry factories, HQs of military units, warships, and many other possible targets.

Hodhod episode 2, released on July 9, starred the occupied Syrian Golan. Drone footage featured scenes of aerial reconnaissance over intelligence bases, leadership headquarters and military camps in the Golan area.

Episode 3 of July 24, which is good to repeat that it was filmed the day before, was the bombshell. In details, the clip featured the high-security ‘Ramat David’ Airbase in northern ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestine, which is located some 50 kilometers from Lebanon’s border. Several clips of the airbase were filmed at night.

The video detailed the ‘Israeli’ Air Force squadrons at the airbase, the locations of reinforced aircraft shelters, ammunition warehouses, and aerial missile systems, as well as the identity of the base’s commander - Colonel Asaf Eshed. ‘Ramat David’ is one of the three ‘Israeli’ Air Force bases across the entity.

It is noteworthy that three F-16 fighter jet squadrons, a drone squadron, and a squadron of S565 Panther helicopters used for missions at sea are located at this base. Hence, whatever is known of by Hezbollah becomes the group’s potential target.

To begin with the official military reaction, the ‘Israeli’ army attempted to downplay Hezbollah’s latest slap, saying in a statement that the “activity of the base was not harmed, and the video was filmed by an unmanned aerial vehicle for photography purposes only.”

Commentators inside the occupied territories, who are fed up with the ‘Israeli’ army’s lies, seized the opportunity to blast the military establishment. Released a few hours before Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech before the US Congress, episode three came in due course to learn more about the ‘Israeli’ failures. Here are some:

Intelli Times Hebrew website considered that in the balance of consciousness, Hezbollah is winning as of this hour.

The head of ‘Tel Jezreel’ [Jezreel Valley] regional council, where ‘Ramat David’ Airbase is located, considered the documents published by Hezbollah as very disturbing.

Maariv newspaper correspondent for Arab Affairs stressed that it is difficult to remain careless as he mentioned what has been disclosed in the latest video. “Details of the squadrons, the location of every base, underground bases… and disclosing the name, photo, and date of birth of the base’s commander… to whom it may concern!”

Meanwhile, the correspondent of ‘Israeli’ Channel 14 in the North referred to the ‘Israeli’ army’s statement as an attempt to avoid embarrassment caused by Hezbollah.

For his part, the correspondent of the South Radio of the ‘Israeli’ entity commented: “Moe than 8 minutes of Hezbollah video expose the extent of our weakness. This is shameful. They fly above ‘Ramat David’ without any obstacle, they film whatever they want, and there isn’t any attempt to intercept their drone.”

For its part, ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 admitted that “Hezbollah practiced psychological horror as its drone managed to return to Lebanon,” which is not the first time, and won’t be the last, I guess.

Other ‘Israeli’ media platforms considered the Hezbollah documentation very concerning as the drone avoided all aerial ‘defense’ systems, which is not the first time to happen. They said the most concerning is that Hezbollah knows how the airbase operates, questioning how would Hezbollah know such sensitive information that are not known by many people?

It is not a secret that the message behind every Hodhod takeoff is that the Islamic Resistance doesn’t fear its enemy, and doesn’t spare any opportunity to expose its weakness and humiliate it.

Let alone all of the achievements made by Hezbollah since the beginning of the ‘Israeli’ aggression, the Hodhod is one good evidence that “‘Israel’ is weaker than a spider’s web.” This famous saying by Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has turned into a documented fact and a constant.

There are two scenes the world has been watching synchronically. The first depicts Netanyahu standing before the Congress to tell the world lies and beg for nonstop US support for its up to the neck entity in Gaza and South Lebanon swamps. The other stars Hezbollah men humiliating ‘Israel’ by word and deed. Although the scored achievements are countless, our today’s subject was how their little hoopoe swallowed the ‘Israeli’ spider…