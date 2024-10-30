No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Biden: Decision to Leave Race was about Saving Democracy

Biden: Decision to Leave Race was about Saving Democracy
folder_openUnited States access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden viewed that the election in November will be “an inflection point” for the country.

In his first public speech after deciding not to seek a second term and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement, Biden said he is determined to unite the Democratic Party and “pass the torch to a new generation.”

“I revere this office, but I love my country more,” Biden said. “I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future, all merit a second term. But nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition.”

Biden went on to stress the importance of the election, in which Harris is set to compete against the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump. “I ran for president four years ago because I believed and still do that the soul of America was at stake, the very nature of who we are was at stake. And that is still the case,” Biden said.

Initially defiant, Biden eventually succumbed to pressure from top Democrats and major party donors who argued that he is no longer capable of defeating Trump. Concerns over his age and deteriorating health increased rapidly after his disastrous performance during a televised debate with Trump last month, in which Biden appeared confused and struggled to finish his sentences.

Biden announced the decision to withdraw his candidacy on Sunday, naming Harris as his successor. Harris is expected to officially become the nominee during the Democratic National Convention next month.

The Republicans, meanwhile, have called on Biden to resign from the presidency. “If everyone acknowledges that he’s incapable of running a campaign, he’s clearly not capable of running the country,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters over the weekend.

 

JoeBiden republicans democrats UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

2 months ago
Trump Defeats Harris in Musk’s Poll on X

Trump Defeats Harris in Musk’s Poll on X

2 months ago
Colombia’s Petro To Int’l Sailors: Stop Transporting Coal to ‘Israel’

Colombia’s Petro To Int’l Sailors: Stop Transporting Coal to ‘Israel’

2 months ago
Biden: Trump Bows down to Putin

Biden: Trump Bows down to Putin

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 30-10-2024 Hour: 09:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot