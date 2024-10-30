No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, July 24, 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

 

    In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

    {Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

    Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 19:45 p.m. the Ruwaiset Al-Qarn Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  2. and after monitoring and anticipating the movements of the “Israeli” forces inside Al-Malikiyya Site, and upon monitoring the entry of military vehicles into the site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted them with rockets and artillery shells, scoring direct hits.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

