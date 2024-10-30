No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Imam Khamenei: ‘Israel’ Failed to Defeat Resistance despite Huge Support by US

3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei underscored that the “Israeli” entity’s utter failure to defeat the Palestinian resistance, despite receiving enormous support on the part of the United States and others.

“The strength of the resistance becomes more and more evident every day,” read a Hebrew-language post published on Imam Khamenei’s official X, former Twitter, account on Wednesday.

“A huge military, political, and economic system, like the United States, is standing behind the Zionists in the fight against Hamas, but they have failed to bring them to their knees,” it added.

A post published on the account earlier this week had similarly underlined the “Israeli” entity’s failure in the face of the regional Axis of Resistance, noting how Tel Aviv was taking the frustration that it was suffering from the defeat out on Palestinian civilians.

Iran has condemned “Israel’s” deadly strikes on schools and educational facilities in the besieged Gaza Strip, saying the attacks cannot make up for the entity.

The entity was venting the frustration by “dropping bombs on people, schools, hospitals, children, and women,” the post read, denouncing the atrocities as “the worst crimes” that were “being committed before the eyes of the world.”

