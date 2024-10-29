By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, July 23, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in Shaqra, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones targeting “Israeli” soldiers and officers at “Horbat Neriyya” Base, a battalion leadership headquarters currently occupied by forces from the “Golani” Brigade. The operation scored direct hits causing confirmed casualties. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the resilient southern villages and safe homes, particularly in Chi hine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the leadership headquarters of “Al-Sahl” Battalion at the “Beit Hillel” Barracks with Falaq rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” assassination in Shaqra, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Al-Marj Site with a Burkan rocket, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in Shaqra, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted the “Ramim” Barracks [a battalion leadership headquarters currently occupied by forces from the “Golani” Brigade] with heavy artillery shells, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the attack on the minaret of Talloussa Mosque, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the “Kiryat Shmona” settlement with dozens of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:45 p.m. the “Israeli” soldiers moving at the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits and causing confirmed causalities . The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:40 p.m. the personnel detection radar at Birket Risha Site with guided missiles, scoring direct hits and destroying the radar. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:13 p.m. a group of “Israeli” enemy soldiers moving in the Al-Asi Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}