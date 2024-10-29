Iran: ‘Israel’s’ Nuclear Arms Biggest Threat to Int’l Peace

By Staff, Agencies

Iran announced that “Israel’s” nuclear weapons are the biggest threat to peace and security in West Asia and the world.

On Tuesday, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva remarked during a UN Review conference on the treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, also known as NPT.

Ali Bahreini said the growing “Israeli” threat arises from double standards by the US and the West in supporting the regime’s nuclear arms program.

He described the existence of the “Israeli” entity's nuclear weapons program as the most important factor preventing the formation of a nuclear-weapon-free Middle East and stated, “The nuclear weapons of this regime are a danger to Peace and security of the region and the world.”

“Israel” is estimated to possess 200 to 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, making it the sole possessor of non-conventional arms in West Asia.

It has refused to either allow inspections of its nuclear facilities or sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT].

He criticized the double standards by some nuclear countries, especially the United States and its Western allies, and their support for the entity’s nuclear weapons program.

Bahreini also slammed Washington’s unilateralism as the main obstacle to the full implementation of the Nonproliferation Treaty [NPT], which threatens the future of the treaty and its ultimate goal of creating a world free of nuclear arms.

“As long as these nuclear policies and programs of nuclear weapons countries continue and more countries, especially under the NATO nuclear umbrella, rely more and more on nuclear weapons, there will be no progress in nuclear disarmament in the world,” he said.

“It is expected that we will see the proliferation of nuclear weapons in all its dimensions,” he said.

Bahraini emphasized the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, adding that Tehran was committed to the NPT goals.

Bahraini said that safeguarding the security of people through eliminating the threats posed by nuclear weapons is the main objective of the NPT.

“Maintaining the Treaty’s credibility and legitimacy depends on the attainment of this objective,” he added, noting that “To have a successful review process, the status of implementation of all provisions of the Treaty across its three pillars should be assessed and reviewed in a balanced manner.”

"The future of the NPT depends primarily on the implementation of Article VI on nuclear disarmament by Nuclear Weapon States. We should spare no efforts in ensuring the full and effective implementation of the Treaty as the best way to preserve the credibility of this fundamental instrument," he stated.