Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Iran’s President-Elect: Palestinians Are Leaders of Resistance

3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed the Islamic Republic’s solidarity with the Palestinians, describing them as the “flag-bearers” of resistance in these challenging times.

On Tuesday, Pezeshkian made these remarks in response to a congratulatory message from Ziad al-Nakhalah, the secretary general of the Islamic Jihad resistance movement, on his becoming the ninth president of the Islamic Republic.

“The people and government of Iran, guided by the teachings of the late Imam Khomeini and the directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, stand with the Palestinian people,” Pezeshkian stated.

“We support their struggle for the liberation of al-Quds [‘Jerusalem’], the dismantling of the Zionist entity, and the achievement of their fundamental rights.”

The Iranian president-elect commended the oppressed people of Gaza, who are currently enduring “Israel’s” barbarous campaign, for showing “extraordinary resilience” with the help of God.

He noted that the Palestinian people are recognized globally “as symbols of resistance and patience in the face of adversity."

“Israel” has martyred over 39,000 Palestinians, most of them women, children and adolescents, in Gaza since October.

The entity launched this campaign of death, destruction, and genocide after being caught off-guard by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood into the occupied territories.

“Israel” has been enforcing a near-total siege on the coastal territory, drastically reducing the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity and water into the Palestinian territory.

Iran Palestine GazaStrip AlAqsaFlood

