“Israel” Slaughtered 16000 Palestinian Children in Gaza since October

By Staff

The Government Media Office in Gaza confirmed that “Israel” has slaughtered at least 16000 children in the besieged territory since October.

The media office said in a statement on Tuesday that the figure is part of the overall martyrdom toll of more than 39000 people.

The office said nearly 90000 Palestinians have been wounded in the war, mostly children and women. About 10000 remain missing.

34 children have been martyred due to malnutrition, while 17000 children are living without one or both parents, the office said.

The latest figures come as a leading general medical journal has estimated that the death toll from “Israel’s” genocidal aggression could be 186000 or even more, translating to 7.9 percent of the population.

In a report published earlier this month, the Lancet said the figure includes both direct and indirect deaths from the “Israeli” onslaught and those still buried under the rubble in Gaza.

The journal said it had applied a conservative estimate of four indirect deaths per one direct death reported by the Gaza Health Ministry.