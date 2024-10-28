- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, July 22, 2024
July 22, 2024
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Al-Malikiyya Site with an offensive drone, hitting one of the bunkers, which resulted in a partial destruction and setting the place ablaze.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:45, p.m. the surveillance devices at Al-Radar Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, leading to its destruction.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:50 p.m. the surveillance devices at Al-Raheb Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- And in retaliation to n the “Israeli” enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly in Yater, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by "Israeli" enemy soldiers at Al-Manara Settlement with appropriate weapons.
- And in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly in Khiam, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by enemy soldiers at Al-Metula Settlement with appropriate weapons, causing direct damage and catching fire.
- And in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes in Hanin, injuring a family there, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted for the first time the “Tzuriel” Settlement with dozens of Katyusha rockets.
- And in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes in Aita Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by enemy soldiers at Al-Manara Settlement with appropriate weapons, causing direct damage.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
