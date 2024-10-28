Al-Assad Receives Iranian Official: Boosting Cooperation, Regional Topics Discussed

By Staff, Agencies.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received on Monday the Iranian Foreign Minister’s senior advisor for special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji and an accompanying delegation.

Al-Assad affirmed that relations between Syria and Iran are deep, pointing out to the importance of boosting cooperation and coordination between the two states in all domains.

Earlier, Khaji met with his Syrian counterpart Faysal Mikdad and Deputy Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbgh.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments.

They stressed the need to enhance relations between Syria and Iran and to continue coordination in the interest of the two friendly peoples.

In a press statement, Khaji said that his visit to Syria comes as part of tours to discuss issues in the region, especially those related to bilateral relations and determine their future track, indicating that the discussions with Mikdad focused on joint evaluation of bilateral and regional issues and setting goals regarding them with the aim of boosting relations between the two countries.

Khaji added that the new government in his country has the will and determination to enhance the relations in all fields, and this was stressed during the phone call made between President Bashar al-Assad and Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian.