IRG Navy Seizes Tanker Smuggling Huge Amount of Fuel in Gulf
By Staff, Agencies
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Navy has confiscated a tanker carrying a huge amount of smuggled fuel in the Gulf waters.
All 12 crew members with Indian and Sri Lankan nationalities were also arrested.
The second naval zone of the IRG said in a statement on Monday that the vessel with the flag of Togo was carrying over 1.5 million liters of smuggled fuel.
The Belt Guse tanker was seized off the coast of the southern port city of Bushehr. It was smuggling fuel in an “organized way.”
Late in January, the IRG Navy also confiscated a foreign tanker carrying two million liters of smuggled fuel in the southern waters.
The vessel was seized in accordance with a court order off the coast of the southern port city of Bushehr.
The IRG Navy has been using state-of-the-art detection tools over recent years to monitor all movements in the Gulf and maintain the security of the marine route.
It has over the past years foiled several attacks on both Iranian and foreign tankers in the strategic Gulf region and other high seas.
