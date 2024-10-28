- Home
Hezbollah to “Israel”: You will Have No Tanks Left
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has addressed a fresh warning to the “Israeli” entity against its potential invasion of the country, echoing recent comments that were made by the Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
The movement’s Military Media Unit issued the warning in a video, titled, “You will have no tanks left,” on Monday.
The title chimed in with remarks made by Nasrallah on Wednesday, in which the Hezbollah leader said, “If your tanks come to Lebanon and south Lebanon, you will not have a shortage of tanks, as you will no longer have any tanks left.”
Hezbollah’s secretary general warns the “Israeli” entity about an extensively destructive response should it launch a ground invasion of Lebanon.
The footage displayed Hezbollah’s fighters brandishing the group’s battle-tested anti-armor weaponry, including the arms used by it to successfully fight off the “Israeli” entity’s 2006 war on Lebanon. It also showed them deploying the equipment against several “Israeli” Merkava tanks.
The weapons depicted in the video included Hezbollah’s shoulder-fired anti-tank shell, Qaher, which the movement depended on heavily as the most prized asset in its firepower during the 2006 war.
The footage also featured Hezbollah’s anti-tank guided missile [ATGM] systems, such as Tharallah and Almas.
