Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Erdogan: “Israel” Must Face Punishment for Gaza Oppression

3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that “Israel” must face punishment for its actions to prevent anyone from enacting any future aggression.

He emphasized that “Israel” must face its consequences and ensure that the punishment serves as a strong deterrent against future acts of cruelty.

Moreover, he urged the US to pressure “Israel” to end Gaza's "oppression" and withdraw their support for murderer Netanyahu and his associates.

Erdogan also praised the International Court of Justice's [ICJ] advisory opinion affirming Palestinians' right to self-determination and requiring the evacuation of “Israeli” settlements in occupied territories.

"I hope this decision and prior actions prompt international awareness," he stated. "We unite for justice against ‘Israel’, and we stand with the ICJ's decision."

On Friday, The International Court of Justice declared “Israel's” presence in Palestinian territory unlawful.

The court ordered the entity to swiftly end its breaches of international law, including activities that amounted to apartheid.

whatshot