Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, July 21, 2024

3 months ago
By Staff

 

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on Adloun that injured several civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Dafna” Settlement with Katyusha rockets.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:24 p.m. Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:08 p.m. the Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
  4. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on Adloun and Hula, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones targeting the newly established enemy headquarters in “Hanita”, directly hitting a gathering point of soldiers that caused confirmed causalities.
  5. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on Adloun and Hula, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Northern Corps command headquarters at “Ein Zeitim” Base with Katyusha rockets.
  6. And in response to the "Israeli" enemy's attack on the Lebanese army in Alma Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Zar'it” Barracks with artillery.

 

              {And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance

Comments

