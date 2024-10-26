- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, July 21, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on Adloun that injured several civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Dafna” Settlement with Katyusha rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:24 p.m. Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:08 p.m. the Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on Adloun and Hula, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones targeting the newly established enemy headquarters in “Hanita”, directly hitting a gathering point of soldiers that caused confirmed causalities.
- And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on Adloun and Hula, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Northern Corps command headquarters at “Ein Zeitim” Base with Katyusha rockets.
- And in response to the "Israeli" enemy's attack on the Lebanese army in Alma Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Zar'it” Barracks with artillery.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
