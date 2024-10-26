Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemen More Capable than Ever to Deal Blows to ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi warned the “Israeli” entity that Yemen is more capable than ever to deal blows to the occupying entity, as the Arab country’s retaliatory operations continue in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Houthi made the remarks in a speech on Sunday, a day after “Israeli” warplanes carried out airstrikes against Yemen's strategic western province of Hodeidah, in retaliation for an earlier drone strike by Yemeni armed forces against the occupying entity.

“Yemeni people are pleased to be in direct confrontation with the “Israeli” enemy, and they are steadfast and brave people,” the Ansarullah chief said, stressing that “Israel” cannot stop Yemen’s support for Gaza.

He went on to say that American and British warplanes continue to bomb Yemen in an attempt to stop the country’s anti-Israeli operations, launching 4 airstrikes in the port of Ras Issa in Hodeidah.

Al-Houthi further noted that "Israel’s" aggression on Hodeida “was aimed at Yemen’s economy," arguing that the entity’s choice of targets in the port city proved it intended to harm the Yemeni’s livelihood.

He went on to say that “Israel” sought to portray strikes as a “great achievement'" and “dealing a blow” to Yemen by showing the scenes of burning fires.

The Ansurallah leader emphasized that the US and UK have failed to stop or even weaken Yemen’s operations in support of Gaza, vowing to expand the scope of its operations as the genocidal war in Gaza continues.

Al-Houthi also stressed that there needs to be more pressure to force “Israel” to stop its brutal aggression on Gaza as the war enters its tenth month.

The latest remarks came after Yemen's Ministry of Public Health and Population said the death toll from “Israeli” airstrikes on Hodeidah has risen to six.

Anis al-Asbahi, the Health Ministry spokesperson, said the victims were civilians, adding that 83 others have been injured, most of them seriously, while three people were also missing.