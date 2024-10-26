Republicans: Biden must Quit as President, Mentally Unfit to have Nuclear Code

By Staff, Agencies

The US President Joe Biden is facing growing pressure to step down immediately, after announcing that he will not seek reelection in November. Biden has declared that he plans to serve out the remainder of his term, which officially ends in January.

Just moments after Biden announced his decision on Sunday, Rep. Richard Hudson, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, accused the Democrats of lying to the American people. He argued that if Biden lacks the mental capacity to run for reelection, he cannot continue to serve out the remainder of his term.

“This is a scandal of historic proportions. President Biden is incapacitated, Democrats knew, and they lied to the American people to cover it up. If Biden is mentally unfit to campaign, he is mentally unfit to have the nuclear codes,” Hudson wrote in a post on X [formerly Twitter].

US House Speaker Mike Johnson echoed that sentiment, calling the development an “unprecedented juncture in American history” and urging Biden to resign immediately.

“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough,” Johnson said in a statement, adding that the Democrats’ prospects “are no better” with Harris.

A host of Republican lawmakers have joined the chorus calling for Biden’s resignation. Florida Senator Rick Scott, Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise, and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York are among dozens who have demanded that Biden relinquish the presidency.

Earlier in the day, before the US leader announced his move, Trump’s running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, questioned how Biden can “justify remaining President” if he drops out from the race.

“Not running for re-election would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief. There is no middle ground,” Vance wrote.