US Shakeup: Biden Drops out of Presidential Race

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden said he would drop out of the presidential race on Sunday, shaking up the American political map in a historical first.

"I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down,” he wrote in a bombshell X post.

Later, he posted his support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Speculations that he would be stepping out of the race ran rampant in recent weeks, exacerbated by media reports and significant gaffes made in public since appearing feeble in a debate against former president Donald Trump.

Since the mumbling, incoherent performance, he introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as his enemy, Russian President Vladimir Putin. In addition, he referred to Harris as his own rival, Donald Trump.

In his X post, Biden said he would make a further statement later in the week.

Trump responded to the development in a phone call with CNN.

“He is the worst president in the history of our country,” Trump said regarding Biden. "He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country."

Harris's candidacy for the Democrats is not a certainty, with the Democratic National Convention to be open when it kicks off in August.