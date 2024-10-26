Imam Khamenei: Gaza the First, Foremost Issue of Muslims

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed that the success of the newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian in performing his duties is the success of all Iranians.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with Members of the new Iranian Parliament in Tehran on Sunday.

“My strong recommendation is the constructive interaction of the parliament with the new government. The success of the president and the new government is the success of all of us. Everyone should help the president to fulfill his duties towards the country,” he said.

The Leader noted that if the president succeeds in managing the country's affairs, improving the economy, advancing foreign relations and cultural issues, we all succeed. His victory is a victory for all of us.”

Imam Khamenei further called on the Iranian legislature and administration, as well as officials, to have a “united voice” in dealing with important issues to “disappoint” those seeking to sow discord among them.

Meanwhile, the Leader urged the parliament to immediately give a vote of confidence to the cabinet that Pezeshkian will announce, saying, “The sooner the proposed cabinet is approved and the government starts working, the better for the country.”

The parliaments, he emphasized, can also play a role in both removing and neutralizing anti-Iran sanctions.

In his remarks, Imam Khamenei said that Gaza, which is enduring a genocidal “Israeli” war, is still the first and foremost issue of the Muslim world despite waning enthusiasm.

The Leader called on Iranian lawmakers not to remain silent about Gaza because the issue is as important as it was in the first days of the “Israeli” onslaught and it has even grown in importance.

“Day by day, the resistance increases the demonstration of its power. A great military, political, and economic apparatus like the US is fighting behind the usurping Zionist regime against a resistance group, but they have failed to bring Hamas to its knees,” the Leader said.

Thus, he added, the US and “Israel” are taking their anger out on Gaza people, including children and women, and committing war crimes by bombing schools and hospitals in the besieged Palestinian territory.

“The people of the world are now judging against the evil usurping entity; The issue is not over and it is still ongoing.”