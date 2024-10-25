- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, July 20, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, July 20, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the Al-Manar Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on civilians in the town of Burj Al-Molouk, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted for the first time the "Dafna" settlement with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.
- The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 5:19 p.m. the Zebdine Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on the town of Safad Al-Battikh, the Islamic Resistance fighter initiated an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones on the artillery and missile positions in the Al-Zaoura Site, including positions of “Israeli officers and soldiers, as well as Iron Dome platforms, scoring direct hits and causing casualties.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
- Related News