By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, July 20, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the Al-Manar Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on civilians in the town of Burj Al-Molouk, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted for the first time the "Dafna" settlement with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 5:19 p.m. the Zebdine Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on the town of Safad Al-Battikh, the Islamic Resistance fighter initiated an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones on the artillery and missile positions in the Al-Zaoura Site, including positions of “Israeli officers and soldiers, as well as Iron Dome platforms, scoring direct hits and causing casualties.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}