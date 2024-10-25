By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, July 20, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the "Israeli" attacks on civilians in the towns of Safad El-Battikh, Majdal Selm and Shaqra, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted for the first time the "Abirim" settlement with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 a.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with a heavy “Wabel” rocket, manufactured by the Islamic Resistance, striking the site directly, causing significant damage and setting it ablaze. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted a deployment of “Israeli” soldiers in the vicinity of the “Ramim” Barracks with a Burkan rocket, scoring a direct hit and setting the site ablaze. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 12:00 p.m. the “Metula” Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 12:13 p.m. “Israeli” artillery positions in “Khirbet Ma’er” as well as the deployment of “Israeli” troops in its vicinity with a barrage of Katyusha rockets and Falaq missiles, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" attacks on civilians in the towns of Safad El-Battikh, Majdal Selm and Shaqra on Thursday, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted for the first time the "Neve Ziv" settlement with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" attacks on civilians in the towns of Safad El-Battikh, Majdal Selm and Shaqra on Thursday, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted for the first time the three “Israeli” settlements of “Abirim”, “Neve Ziv” and “Manot” with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the towns of Hula and Blida, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the Al-Manar settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 4:10 p.m. the Al-Marj Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at noon a technical system at the Al-Abbad Site with an offensive drone scoring a direct hit and destroying the equipment. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 5:23 p.m. the Ruwaiset Al-Qarn Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 5:54 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted with field artillery the artillery positions north of the “Ein Ya’akov” settlement. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 6:50 p.m. the Al-Malikiyya Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression in the town of Safad El-Battikh, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted the "Yiftah" Barracks with a “Jihad” rocket, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression in the town of Safad El-Battikh, the Islamic Resistance fighter initiated an aerial operation with an offensive drone on the headquarters of the recently established 91st Division in “Ayelet”, targeting the locations of “Israeli” officers and soldiers, scoring accurate hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}