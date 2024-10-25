ICJ Rules “Israel’s” Presence in Palestinian Territories Illegal

By Staff, Agencies

The International Court of Justice [ICJ] has officially declared “Israel’s” presence in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 as "unlawful" and has called for its immediate cessation.

The court’s advisory opinion criticized “Israel’s” ongoing occupation of the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], areas that Palestinians seek for a future state.

ICJ President Nawaf Salam stated that the expansion of “Israeli” settlements and other policies in these areas violate international law.

The ruling mandates that “Israel” must halt all new settlement activities, evacuate settlers from the occupied territories, and provide compensation for any damages incurred.

It also calls on all states and international organizations, including the United Nations, to reject the legality of “Israel’s” occupation and take swift action to end it.

This landmark decision follows a UN General Assembly resolution from December 2022, which prompted 52 countries to present arguments at the ICJ concerning “Israel’s” actions in the occupied territories.

Erwin van Veen of the Clingendael think tank suggests that this ruling could further isolate “Israel” on the international stage by undermining the legal, political and philosophical justifications for its occupation.

In response, Bolivia’s Foreign Ministry has praised the ICJ's ruling and urged the international community to condemn “Israeli” actions in Gaza.

Bolivia has called for a swift end to the “Israeli” occupation and emphasized support for Palestinian self-determination.

The ICJ's decision also highlighted “Israel’s” settlement policies, annexation efforts and discriminatory measures against Palestinians.

The case differs from a separate ICJ case filed by South Africa against “Israel.”

Since the onset of “Israel’s” war on Gaza on October 7, following Hamas' Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, over 38,848 Palestinians have been martyred, 89,459 injured, and thousands more are missing, presumed dead under rubble.