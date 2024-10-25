Yemeni Drone Strike on “Tel Aviv” Praised by Palestinian Resistance Groups

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian resistance groups, including Hamas, have lauded the drone operation carried out by Yemen’s armed forces on “Tel Aviv” in retaliation for the ongoing “Israeli” genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Friday, Hamas declared, “We highly appreciate and commend the qualitative military operation carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces and the brothers of Ansarullah, targeting the heart of the city of 'Tel Aviv,' the center of the entity and the symbol of its pride”.

Hamas also expressed deep gratitude for the support from Yemen, stating, "We highly value the positions of Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi and the dear Yemeni people who support our Palestinian people with all available resources and capabilities”.

Additionally, Hamas praised the anti-“Israel” operations conducted by Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, emphasizing that these actions are "a legitimate right of our nation's resistance and its people, to confront the fascist Zionist expansion and its arrogance in the region”.

The Islamic Jihad also applauded the "heroic" and "bold" operation by the Yemeni Armed Forces against “Tel Aviv”, describing it as "a natural response" to the ongoing war crimes committed against Palestinians in Gaza.

The group stated, "Our brothers in Yemen, as well as our brothers on the support fronts in Lebanon and Iraq, have proven that the cause of Palestine and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque is the central cause of the Arab and Islamic nations and that resistance is the only way to confront Zionist and Western arrogance against our nation”.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine echoed this sentiment, calling the Yemeni strike "a qualitative shift in the responses of the support resistance fronts" and demonstrating their capability to target areas deep inside the occupied territories.

"The support fronts in Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq have fulfilled their promises and expanded their responses to the escalating Zionist massacres in the Gaza Strip. They are ready to continue these unique operations if the aggression persists," the Popular Front stated.

They further emphasized that these operations "sent clear messages to the cowardly leaders of the occupation that the entire Zionist entity is within the reach of resistance and support front strikes, and that there is no safe place for Zionists anywhere,” adding that it also proved the failure of the US and its allies to protect the occupying entity.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced the operation against Tel Aviv on Friday morning. He warned the apartheid “Israeli” entity against any further acts of aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, asserting that “Tel Aviv” is no longer a safe place as it is within range of Yemeni weapons.

The remarks followed a drone strike near a US consular facility in “Tel Aviv” early on Friday, which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to 10 others as “Israeli” air defenses failed to intercept the drone.

Since the onset of the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s genocidal war on Gaza early last October, Yemeni forces have conducted numerous operations in support of Gazans, targeting sites throughout the occupied Palestinian territories and “Israeli” ships heading toward ports in the occupied territories.

The entity's bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far caused the martyrdom of 38,848 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left 89,459 others injured.