Democrats Intensify Pressure on Biden to Withdraw from 2024 Election

By Staff, Agencies

Pressure is mounting on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, as at least 13 additional Democrats in Congress join the call for his resignation, raising the total number of dissenting voices to 35.

Currently isolating in Delaware due to COVID-19, the 81-year-old president is slated to return to the campaign trail next week.

However, significant figures within the Democratic Party, including former President Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have voiced growing concerns about Biden's reelection prospects, particularly after a disappointing debate performance against Donald Trump.

Senator Sherrod Brown, alongside several House Democrats and party donors, has advocated for Biden to step down, citing his diminishing chances of success in the upcoming election.

An AP-NORC poll indicates that a majority of Democrats now support Biden's exit in favor of a more viable candidate.

Amidst these mounting pressures, discussions within the Biden family about his potential withdrawal are reportedly underway.

Despite this, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates has dismissed such claims, urging supporters to remain confident in Biden's candidacy.

Biden intends to resume his campaign activities next week, addressing Trump’s acceptance of the Republican nomination as indicative of a “dark vision for the future”.

In contrast, Trump, following a recent assassination attempt, has promised an "incredible victory" in November and “four of the greatest years in the country's history”.