No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Democrats Intensify Pressure on Biden to Withdraw from 2024 Election

Democrats Intensify Pressure on Biden to Withdraw from 2024 Election
folder_openUnited States access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Pressure is mounting on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, as at least 13 additional Democrats in Congress join the call for his resignation, raising the total number of dissenting voices to 35.

Currently isolating in Delaware due to COVID-19, the 81-year-old president is slated to return to the campaign trail next week.

However, significant figures within the Democratic Party, including former President Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have voiced growing concerns about Biden's reelection prospects, particularly after a disappointing debate performance against Donald Trump.

Senator Sherrod Brown, alongside several House Democrats and party donors, has advocated for Biden to step down, citing his diminishing chances of success in the upcoming election.

An AP-NORC poll indicates that a majority of Democrats now support Biden's exit in favor of a more viable candidate.

Amidst these mounting pressures, discussions within the Biden family about his potential withdrawal are reportedly underway.

Despite this, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates has dismissed such claims, urging supporters to remain confident in Biden's candidacy.

Biden intends to resume his campaign activities next week, addressing Trump’s acceptance of the Republican nomination as indicative of a “dark vision for the future”.

In contrast, Trump, following a recent assassination attempt, has promised an "incredible victory" in November and “four of the greatest years in the country's history”.

United States JoeBiden democrats USPresidentialElections

Comments

  1. Related News
Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

2 months ago
Trump Defeats Harris in Musk’s Poll on X

Trump Defeats Harris in Musk’s Poll on X

2 months ago
Biden: Trump Bows down to Putin

Biden: Trump Bows down to Putin

2 months ago
Pro-Palestine Protesters Breach into DNC Venue as Biden Hands Torch to Harris

Pro-Palestine Protesters Breach into DNC Venue as Biden Hands Torch to Harris

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 25-10-2024 Hour: 12:13 Beirut Timing

whatshot