Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Florida Resident Arrested for Threatening Trump and Vance

folder_openUnited States access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Florida police have arrested a man for making public threats to kill former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, following a recent assassination attempt on Trump.

The Jupiter Police Department detained Michael M. Wiseman for posting written threats on social media against Trump, Vance, and their families.

Law enforcement identified Wiseman as a person of interest after receiving online crime tips and alerts from local residents about the threats.

The Jupiter Police Department collaborated with the US Secret Service and the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office to investigate Wiseman's case, resulting in his arrest without incident.

Screenshots show Wiseman inciting violence and assault against Trump and Vance’s daughters, with the intention of preventing them from “turning America into West Russia”.

In Florida, writing threats can result in up to 15 years in prison or probation, plus a $10,000 fine.

CNN reports that the Secret Service is enhancing security for Trump's future campaign events, completely overhauling the security apparatus around him. Law enforcement is concerned about the potential for copycat incidents.

florida DonaldTrump UnitedStates

