Yemen’s 39th Week of Pro-Palestine Protests Draws Massive Crowds

By Staff, Agencies

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Yemen’s capital Sana’a and other cities for the 39th consecutive Friday of pro-Palestine demonstrations.

This week’s rallies, held under the theme "Steadfast with Gaza Despite All Traitors," saw participants carrying giant Palestinian flags and condemning the US-"Israeli" genocide in Gaza.

Yemeni media estimated that over two million people attended the rallies across the nation.

The masses chanted slogans affirming their commitment to continued mobilization against "Israel" and the British-American aggression on Yemen, pledging to support Gaza through ongoing popular activities and massive marches.

The demonstrators celebrated the unprecedented anti-"Israel" operation by the Yemeni Army on Friday, which targeted “Tel Aviv” in occupied Palestine.

They expressed pride and admiration for what they called a historic achievement, chanting, “If the whole world goes to war with us, we won’t stop fulfilling our duty”.

During the march, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, a member of Ansarullah's Supreme Political Council, expressed gratitude to the Yemeni people for their unwavering support since the first day of the aggression on Gaza.

He praised their commitment, offering support to Palestine with their hearts, money, and men.

Al-Houthi emphasized that as the "Israeli" entity continues its crimes and aggressions, Yemen's armed forces will escalate and intensify their operations.

He called on all governments in the region to stand by the Yemeni people in supporting Gaza and the people of Palestine, asserting that there will be no stability for Arab and Islamic peoples and their regimes without the removal of the apartheid "Israeli" entity.

He highlighted the perspective that Yemen's supportive stance towards Palestine is rooted in faith, rather than any other reason.

Al-Houthi stated, "We must realize and understand that we have an enemy that continues to attack and conspire against our countries, and Yemen's supportive stance towards Palestine comes from a faith-based perspective, not for any other reason."

Yemen has been holding rallies every Friday in solidarity with Palestine since the war broke out in Gaza on October 7.

The country has also launched numerous anti-"Israel" operations in international waters to pressure "Israel" into ending the war on the Gaza Strip.

Yemen asserts that it will continue to back the Palestinians until the ongoing genocide comes to an end.