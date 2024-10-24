Major Global IT Outage Grounds Planes, Disrupt Communications

By Staff, Agencies

Countries around the world have been hit by a powerful IT outage, crippling air traffic control systems, banks, and broadcasters.

Windows 10 users are said to have borne the brunt of the crisis, with media reports and experts attributing the failures to a recent uapdate of CrowdStrike, a web/cloud-based anti-virus which has caused computers to crash.

Problems have so far been reported in Australia, New Zealand, India, and Japan, with the monitoring site Down Detector also showing outages at the Microsoft Store and Amazon, as well Delta and Ryanair airlines, among others.

Disruption to air traffic control systems is being reported around the world. Preliminary reports say a computer glitch may be causing the problem. Issues have arisen in the US, Spain, Germany, Australia, and elsewhere, with authorities forced to cancel takeoffs and landings due to safety concerns.

Computers using Windows 10 OS are reportedly crashing and showing “the blue screen of death” [BSOD] after an update for a security product provided by the firm CrowdStrike. The company is reportedly working on resolving the issue.

Brody Nisbet, CrowdStrike’s chief threat hunter, has offered a workaround to deal with what he called a “faulty channel file” related to the Falcon Sensor cybersecurity app.

CrowdStrike is a company based in Austin, Texas arguably best known for being hired by the Democratic National Committee to analyze the alleged hack on its servers during the 2016 presidential election campaign. The firm concluded that Russia was responsible, setting the stage for the ‘Russiagate’ claims that Donald Trump had colluded with Moscow to beat Hillary Clinton.