Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, July 18, 2024

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:44 p.m. the newly installed espionage devices on a crane at Hadab Yarin Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits that led to its destruction.

2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 p.m. the espionage devices installed at the newly established center for military collection and reconnaissance crews at the Metula Settlement with a guided missile, scoring direct hits that le d to its destruction.

3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:02 p.m. the Birket Risha Site with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits and setting the place ablaze.

4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:02 p.m. Al-Raheb Site with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits and setting the place ablaze.

5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:05 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rockets, scoring direct hits.

6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:05 p.m. a Merkava tank at the Hadab Yarin Site with anti-tank missiles, scoring a direct hit that led to its destruction and setting it ablaze.

7. In retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy's attacks on the steadfast villages and safe home, and assassinations in Ghazze [Western Beqaa] and the southern Jbal El-Botm village, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones on Filon base [headquarters of the 210th Brigade and its warehouses in the northern area] southeast of the occupied city of Safad. The drones accurately targeted the positions and deployments of “Israeli” officers and soldiers, causing confirmed casualties.

8. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:17 p.m. Al-Marj Site with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.

9. In retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy's attacks on the steadfast villages and safe home, and assassinations in Ghazze [Western Beqaa] and the southern Jbal El-Botm village, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones on the newly established command center of the Western [300] Brigade south of the “Ya'ara” Settlement. The drones targeted the positions and deployments of “Israeli” officers and soldiers, scoring confirmed causalities.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}