Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv

By Staff

Yemeni armed forces announced an operation against Tel Aviv as a powerful explosion hit an area near a US consular facility amid the failure of “Israeli” air defenses to intercept the drone.

The blast occurred in the city’s “Ben Yehuda” Street on Friday.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the country had launched an operation against Tel Aviv on Friday morning.

“The UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out a specific military operation, which consisted of targeting one of the important targets in the occupied Yafa region, what is now called ‘Israeli’ Tel Aviv,” he declared.

Saree further stated that “The operation was carried out with a new drone called Yafa, which is capable of bypassing the enemy's interception systems and undetectable by radars. The operation has achieved its goals successfully.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces declared that the occupied Tel Aviv region an unsafe area and will be a primary target within the range of our weapons. and will focus on targeting the Zionist enemy’s internal front and reaching the depths.

In announcing this specific operation, the Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed that they have a bank of targets in occupied Palestine, including sensitive military and security targets, “and will continue, with the help of Allah Almighty, to strike those targets in response to the enemy’s massacres and daily crimes against our people in the Gaza Strip.”

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” military has said it is opening an investigation to find out why the entity’s air systems were not activated to intercept the drone.

Other “Israeli” officials were quoted as saying that an “attack drone” had entered the occupied territories' airspace from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea.

The aircraft exploded in a building lying less than 100 meters away from a US consular facility in the city, they added.

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly delayed his trip to Washington following the explosion.