Commemorating Imam Hussein’s [AS] Martyrdom: Solidarity and Reflection in Yari Road, Mumbai

By Ali Zaheer Naqvi

Mumbai – Residents of Yari Road, Mumbai, along with visitors from distant places, came together to observe the 10th of Muharram, marking the martyrdom of Imam Hussein [AS], his family and his devoted companions.

This significant event, filled with mourning and sorrow, reaffirms the community’s dedication to righteousness and its protest against injustice.

In Muharram 2024, as the sacrifices at Karbala are remembered, the community stood in strong solidarity with the oppressed in Gaza, Al-Quds ["Jerusalem"] and Palestine reflecting on the enduring struggle for justice and peace.

The Muharram processions symbolized resilience and unity, echoing Imam Hussain’s unwavering stance against tyranny. The lovers of Imam Hussein [AS] are seen responding firmly against global injustices, especially concerning Qibla e Awwal, Al-Quds.

The commemoration was adorned with banners and flyers distributed to passersby, providing information about the purpose and significance of this solemn procession. The local Shia community reaffirmed their commitment to supporting those facing injustice worldwide.

Many participants in the procession wore T-shirts bearing the message, "The path to Al-Quds passes through Karbala."

This annual event, organized by Anjuman-e-Khadim-e-Hussain at Trust, Zaib Palace, Yari Road, Andheri West, Mumbai, stands as one of the few great commemorative gatherings that bring the community together in remembrance and resolve.