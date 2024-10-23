Iran To Exhaust All Legal Capacities in Pursuing Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination Case

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani insisted that the country will exhaust all available domestic and international legal capacities towards consigning those involved in the assassination of the country’s top anti-terror commander to justice.

Bagheri Kani made the remarks to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Wednesday in New York, to which the top diplomat has travelled to attend two United Nations Security Council meetings.

The Islamic Republic would spare no legal efforts to ensure that “justice is served in the case,” he said, asserting, “This is our right.”

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, commander of Al-Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRG], Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], and their companions were assassinated in a US drone strike authorized by former US President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Zakaria also questioned Bagheri regarding allegations that were leveled by CNN earlier in the week, in which the network claimed that American authorities had obtained “intelligence from a human source in recent weeks on a plot by Iran to try to assassinate Trump.”

The claim emerged after an assassination attempt against Trump that took place while he was campaigning in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump survived the attempt, suffering an ear injury.

The Islamic Republic has reacted by roundly rejecting the allegation, and considering it to be a product of malicious political goals and intents.

Iran roundly rejects claims of devising any plots to assassinate Donald Trump, but vows to pursue him legally over the assassination of General Soleimani in 2020.

Bagheri Kani reiterated the rejection, stating, “We have only used and will continue to use our own domestic legal and judicial frameworks and mechanisms and the [available] international ones towards [ensuring] administration of justice regarding those who had ordered, perpetrated, and advised the assassination of General Soleimani.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian official commented on the “Israeli” repeated threats of expanding its ongoing genocidal war against the Gaza Strip to Lebanon.

“It seems like the Zionists are inclined to expand [existing] tensions to other parts of the region in order to make up for the failures and frustrations that they have suffered in Gaza,” he said.

He was referring to the “Israeli” entity’s failure to realize any of its goals, such as elimination of Gaza’s resistance movements, enabling release of the captives that have been held by the groups, and bringing about displacement of Gaza’s entire population to neighboring Egypt.

He described the entity’s defiant attempts at fanning the flames of war as a “strategic mistake” that stood to invite “serious risks” for Tel Aviv. As cases in point, the top diplomat noted how several new fronts had opened up against the entity across the region since the onset of the Gaza war.

“The crimes that the Zionists have perpetrated over the past nine months never managed to turn standing circumstances in their favor,” Bagheri Kani said.