Palestinian with Down syndrome ‘Left to Die’ by “Israeli” Soldiers after Combat Dog Attack

By Maha Hussaini, MEE

Desperate screams as he struggled to free himself from a combat dog unleashed by “Israeli” soldiers.

This is the last image Nabila Ahmed Bhar recalls of her son Mohammed, 24, who had Down syndrome.

The Palestinian family were hiding in their home in eastern Gaza City’s Shujaiya neighborhood when “Israeli” troops stormed it.

Dogs were sent in first, which attacked Mohammed and started mauling him.

Soldiers then expelled everyone from the house, except for Mohammed, who was taken to a separate room.

Unable to see him, Bhar could only guess his fate from the screams as she was forced to leave the area at gunpoint.

Seven agonizing days of waiting passed before “Israeli” troops finally withdrew from Shujaiya.

The family rushed back to the apartment on Wednesday. They found Mohammed's decomposing body with worms eating his face.

"I cannot stop thinking of his screams and the image of him trying to free himself,” said Bhar.

Mohammed’s Down syndrome was severe, she explained. His mental development “was at the level of a baby” according to her.

“Mohammed was very innocent. He could not understand… He couldn't grasp anything.

“He was like a one-year-old. I used to feed him and change his diaper. I cannot bear to think of what they did to him, or how they left him to die like this.”

Israeli troops raided Shujaiya under the cover of heavy air strikes on 27 June.

For two weeks, they continuously bombed the densely populated area, stormed houses and expelled tens of thousands of people.

Many families were trapped in their homes, like Bhar’s.

The 71-year-old said she was besieged for a week before “Israeli” troops stormed it.

There were 16 people inside, including Bhar’s two sons, their wives and children.

The children hid in the bathtub to take cover from the heavy “Israeli” fire.

But Mohammed, who was heavy and often refused to move, was kept in the safest corner of the living room the family could find.

"Before this recent displacement, we had been displaced at least five other times, and he wouldn't understand where we were going,” she explained.

“Because he was obese, he would get tired and sit every few steps.”

When “Israeli” troops arrived, they unleashed their dog first, which immediately jumped on Mohammed.

"The dog bit his chest, then started biting and mauling his arm. Mohammed was screaming and trying to free himself as the blood poured,” Bhar recalled.

“Mohammed could not speak or say any word, but out of horror, he was screaming at the dogs, sometimes saying ‘wala, wala' [hey you], and sometimes ‘Khalas ya habibi’ [enough, my dear].

“I don’t know how he uttered these words; we had never heard him speak before.”

When the soldiers entered, Bhar pleaded with them to take the dog off her son as she tried to explain that he was disabled.

They eventually did, but took Mohammed to a separate room from everyone else.

“I told the soldier 'Let Mohammed come here' but he told me 'No, we will treat him,'" said Bhar.

When she heard him scream for water hours later, she asked the soldier to bring him some.

But the soldier replied that there was a “specific [type] of water for him”.

“I could hear Mohammed humming in pain. Now and then, they would open the door, look at him, and say ‘Oskot’ [Arabic for stay silent], then close it again,” Bhar said.

“The soldiers then gestured to each other. A doctor who came with them entered the room, and Mohammed suddenly went silent.”

Bhar suggests the doctor injected him with a sedative, but she could not see or hear him after that.

“I asked the soldier, 'Where is Mohammed?' He told me, 'Mohammed is gone.' I asked again, 'Gone where?' He answered, 'He's gone. There is no Mohammed,” she said.

The family was then forced to leave the house and head to the west of Gaza City, leaving Muhammed behind.

The family contacted the Red Cross daily for the next seven days, pleading for Mohammed's release or medical treatment. The Red Cross kept telling them the Israeli army was not cooperating.

Jebril, Mohammed's older brother, was the first to return to the house after “Israeli” troops pulled out earlier this week.

When he entered the room where Mohammed was kept, he saw it covered with blood and fluids seeping from his body as it began to decompose.

“He was lying on his stomach, his body had decayed and worms had begun to eat his face," Jebril, 43, said.

A tourniquet was put on his wounded left arm, probably to stop the bleeding, he added.

“Based on the state of his body, it was evident he had died several days earlier.”

Since the beginning of its ground invasion of Gaza, the “Israeli” army has systematically used combat dogs to search buildings, including hospitals.

In many cases, the dogs were allowed to attack and maul civilians.

Last month, Al Jazeera released leaked footage from a camera attached to an “Israeli” military dog, which showed it biting and dragging an elderly Palestinian woman in her home.

With hospitals in Gaza not operating and roads devastated by “Israeli” bombardment, Jebril said he was unable to call an ambulance or transport Mohammed’s body to a cemetery.

It was not even possible to register his death, he said.

“I had to bury him near the house,” he said.

“There's about a one-meter space between our house and my uncle’s.

“That's where I buried Mohammed.”