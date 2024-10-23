No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Iran’s Pezeshkian, MBS Discuss Closer Cooperation

folder_openMiddle East... access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has once again congratulated Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on his recent electoral victory, placing a premium on closer cooperation between the two countries.

Bin Salman made the remarks in a phone conversation on Wednesday, according to a statement by Saudi media.

Pezeshkian expressed gratitude and appreciation to bin Salman for his kind sentiments, according to the statement.

The statement said the two sides praised the development of Iran-Saudi relations at various levels.

The crown prince had sent a congratulatory message to Pezeshkian following his victory in the presidential run-off of July 5.

Bin Salman expressed his “sincere congratulations and best wishes” for the success and further progress of Iran and its “brotherly people.”

The Saudi crown prince said he was keen to “develop and deepen relations that unite our two countries and peoples, and serve our common interests.”

 

Iran SaudiArabia MBS

Comments

