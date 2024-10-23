The Political Part of Sayyed Nasrallah’s Speech on the 9th Day of Muharram

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The Political excerpt from the speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during Ashura commemorations – the 9th Day of Muharram 1446 AH at the Ashura Square in Beirut’s southern suburbs [15/7/2024].

Two or three days ago, a tragic incident occurred in the Hay Madi neighborhood. Of course, the incident was not between the Amal Movement and Hezbollah. It was a dispute at a checkpoint. Brothers from the Amal movement, who usually set up a mourning tent in the Hay Madi neighborhood, fought with some people [local residents].

Our brother in charge of the division, the dear and beloved Mujahid brother Samir Eid Qabbani, is well known. He was a friendly and loving brother. He had a good relationship with everyone – with the young men of Hezbollah, the young men of the Amal Movement, the people in the neighborhood. Our brother, as usual, was helping resolve the problem. Shooting occurred. He was wounded and then martyred. Of course, he is a martyr performing his duty, a martyr preventing strife, a martyr affirming the unity of the ranks, a martyr carrying out responsibility. This is for those who are asking about his martyrdom.

‏Before I extend my condolences, I would like to underscore one point: these types of incidents happen, even if very rarely. I remember, for example, from 1990 or 1992 until now – we are in 2024 – similar incidents took place, but they were limited in number. Over the course of more than 30 years, a number of incidents of this type may have occurred.

Of course, we and the brothers in the Amal Movement “have mutual understanding and agreements” on the rules in the event of incidents of this kind, and this has happened before, and both sides are committed to these rules. The investigation into the incident is the responsibility of the Lebanese Army and its intelligence.

Everyone has information, data, or witnesses. The army’s intelligence is the one conducting the investigation, and we refer to the official judiciary, the Lebanese judiciary. Whoever bears responsibility for the shooting will be handed over to the army intelligence and the judiciary, after which matters take their natural course. We cooperate normally. Based on the magnitude of the incident, we issue a joint statement and offer our condolences to each other. This is the approved mechanism for dealing with this kind of problem because it is limited in scope and has no political background or dimensions and to block any strife.

Of course, here I want to pay tribute to the family of the martyr, brother Samir, and I offer my condolences to the members of this honorable family. I ask God Almighty to accept him among the martyrs. This dear, kind, loving brother was a true leader and Mujahid who made sacrifices.

I must also praise the discipline, awareness, and insight of the brothers, especially the youth of the Hay Madi neighborhood, who acted that night and the following day responsibly and without getting carried away, knowing that some media outlets and some social networking sites usually use such incidents to spark sedition.

These are the parameters of the issue. Of course, we communicated with our brothers in the Amal Movement all night and all day, and the issue was dealt with. Now, the investigation is with the army intelligence. Whoever turns out to be the shooter will be handed over to the army’s intelligence, and the matter will take its normal course. ‏

I saw on social media sites that some media outlets tried to exaggerate the incident, tried to stir up strife, and incite strife among the brothers on both sides. What I want to stress is that we must not listen to these at all. In fact, we should not respond to these words and calls. This is present in the hadiths, narrations, or history books – Sedition is dormant. May God curse those who awaken it.

It would be best if you silenced those who try to provoke discord, especially amid the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood and our current internal circumstances and external challenges.

Today, for example, if you watch the television, you’ll see a funeral in Kfarkela, where a coffin draped in the yellow flag and a coffin draped in the green flag / Amal and Hezbollah are mourning. We must strongly repel anyone who tries to play on this issue. We must not allow or tolerate anything when it comes to this issue, not a word, a whisper, or anything at all.

Once again, we extend our sympathy and condolences to the family of the martyr, brother Samir Eid Qabbani [may God have mercy on him, and may He be pleased with him]. May God give them patience and reward them, God willing, and may our dear martyr be with all these dear martyrs who went on this path.