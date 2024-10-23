The Political Part of Sayyed Nasrallah’s Speech on the 5th Day of Muharram

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The political excerpt from the televised speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the fifth day of the month of Muharram 1446 AH [11-07-2024] at the Sayyed Al-Shuhada [AS] Complex in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Today, we are on the cusp of the anniversary of the July War [July 12, 2006]. Through resistance, we belong to this school that we talked about, to this culture, the culture of true life in which we believe that resistance creates life and that martyrdom creates life. When we offer martyrs as others did in Vietnam, France and Germany – I did not give examples from Islamic countries such as Algeria’s one to two million martyrs – as is the case with other nations, you offer 1,000 martyrs or 2,000 martyrs so that millions may live.

You offer tens of thousands of martyrs so that millions of people may live in dignity, pride, and security and for them to feel their sovereignty, to preserve their dignity and the good of their country.

This is the culture of resistance and the culture of martyrdom, and this is what we want for Lebanon and for the people of Lebanon. This is what we want. Lebanon has suffered from occupation, invasion, and aggression since 1948. What was the result of resistance? It was liberation, security, sovereignty, dignity, pride, preserving wealth and when it comes under attack, we confront it.

According to the enemy’s confessions, the resistance today constitutes a real factor of deterrence and protection. Among other evaluations, this is what the resistance has produced and done so far. However, where does the culture of death come from? It comes from America. We did not attack anyone. America is the one that came and attacked the people of our region. It is “Israel” that came and attacked Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, and the entire region. It is “Israel” that threatens with death and destruction, and America and “Israel” are the ones that possess nuclear weapons. The culture of life does not come from America, but rather the culture of death comes from America.

At one point in time, a statistical study was conducted about the wars America launched during the last century and the century before, and the numbers of those it killed. Let us ignore this statistic, but a few years ago, we experienced this.

What did it do in Afghanistan? What did it do in Iraq? What did it do in Somalia? The US became directly involved in Palestine when they brought us “Israel” and the entity. The total number of people killed in this region over the decades is millions. Who killed them? The Americans and the “Israelis”. Are these the ones who will spread the culture of life here and in our region?

Today, the one who expresses the culture of life is the one who defends, resists, sacrifices, fights, is martyred, stands firm and stands in the face of the enemy, the occupation, hegemony, tyranny and the American -“Israeli” project in our country and in our region.

This is the truth, and this is the culture that we call for. People absolutely want to live happily. That's fine. Let them live the happy life they aspire for. They want to be happy, let them be happy. If they want to expand their homes, let them do so. If they wish to become wealthier, let them grow their wealth, trade, cultivate, and manufacture. There is no problem with this.

But what is important is how you can form the solid and strong barrier that protects your people, their souls, their blood, their honor, their wealth, their dignity, and their freedom.

This is part of the culture of life that we learned from Karbala. That is why our martyrs were like the martyrs of Karbala – creators of life and victory. Today’s martyrs in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Iran and in every region are also creators of victory and life.

The ones spreading destruction and death in this region are America and its fosterling, tool and advanced camp, “Israel”. This is our idea and our culture.

I wanted to talk about this topic so that we can all be clear and aware and not be taken by buzzwords and misleading terminology, as we must search for the real content and give the real name to the real content.

Peace be upon Hussein [AS], who gave us this spirit, this culture, this thought, this hope, this feeling and these emotions.

Peace be upon you, O our master and our chief, O Abu Abdullah, and upon the souls that gathered in your courtyard. Peace of Allah be upon you from me forever as long as I am existent and as long as there are day and night. Peace be upon Al-Hussein [Imam Hussein (AS)], upon Ali ibn Al-Hussein [AS], upon the sons of Al-Hussein [AS], and upon the companions of Al-Hussein [AS].

May Allah’s peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you all. May Allah reward you.