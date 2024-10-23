No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, July 17, 2024

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

 

In retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe home, and targeting of civilians, particularly the horrific massacre that led to the martyrdom of three children in Umm Al-Tut, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Sa’ar” and “Gesher HaZiv” Settlements with dozens of Katusha rockets.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

 

 

