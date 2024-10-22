Iran: Lebanon To Be A Hell with No Return for Zionists

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's interim foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani has warned that Lebanon will “definitely be a hell with no return for the Zionists,” if the “Israeli” entity dares expand its brutal war on the Gaza Strip to the Arab country and other fronts in the region.

Bagheri Kani made the statement while speaking to reporters after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Tuesday evening.

“The Zionists cannot make up for their losses in Gaza by expanding their war mongering in other areas in the region, rather they will be plunging themselves deeper into the swFamp of much more serious risks,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

Bagheri Kani said they discussed the latest state of Iran-Russia relations in various fields and also exchanged their views on regional and international issues, especially the “Israeli” crimes in Gaza and the urgency of ending the occupying entity’s months-long genocide in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Responding to a question about tensions between "Israel" and Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah, Bagheri Kani said, “This is proven experience that the more the Zionists stoke tensions in the region and commit crimes, the more they immerse themselves in the mire of serious threats and dangers."

Iran's interim foreign minister stressed, “Lebanon is reminiscent of historical defeats inflicted on the Zionists [by Hezbollah fighters] both in 2000 and 2006. Therefore, Lebanon will definitely be a hell with no return for the Zionists.”