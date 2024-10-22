Sayyed Nasrallah to “Israel”: You’ll No Longer Have Tanks if You Enter South Lebanon

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Wednesday a speech in which he tackled various topics, mainly Al-Aqsa Flood.

At the beginning of his speech marking the end of Ashura, Sayyed Nasrallah greeted the people of the resistance, martyrs and wounded families, the steadfast people and the fighters on the fronts.

His Eminence further praised Gaza, its sufferings, martyrdom, tragedies and people as well as steadfastness, resistance, honor and pride.

“Peace be upon Gaza and its steadfast and patient people, the example of patience and steadfastness in this time. Peace be upon its men, women, and children. Peace be upon its brave and valiant fighters. Peace be upon its hunger and thirst,” the Resistance Leader stated.

To those who want Hezbollah and Lebanon to recognize the usurping ‘Israeli’ entity and to acknowledge it and normalize with it, Sayyed Nasrallah sent a clear message: “We say what Abu Abdullah Hussein [PBUH] said in the midst of the siege: ‘I will not give you my hand in allegiance like a humiliated person nor will I run away from this encounter as a slave.’”

As His Eminence explained that “There are three Arab countries that are still suffering directly from the ‘Israeli’ occupation and aggression, which are Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria,” he lamented that fact that “the nation of a billion Muslims suffers insult and humiliation.”

In parallel, he reiterated that “Hezbollah will continue to support the oppressed Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.”

“We opened the support front in Lebanon as part of the Palestinian Al-Aqsa Flood battle, which is the battle of the entire nation in support of the oppressed, besieged and resisting Palestinian people,” Hezbollah Secretary General added.

Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah announced that “What the resistance did in Gaza on October 7 was its full right.”

Moving to the losses on the “Israeli” front, he detailed that “For the first time, the Zionist entity is experiencing its worst days since its founding. For the first time, they are talking about the destruction of the Third Temple after the destruction of the previous two temples throughout history. For the first time, “Israel” appears unable to achieve its goals and covers up its failure by committing massacres and killing civilians.”

“‘Israeli’ officials admit today that the entity now in its worst situation,” he confirmed, pointing out that “For the first time, ‘Israel’ appears unable to achieve its goals and covers up its failure with hideous massacres against civilians in Gaza.”

In addition, the Resistance Leader underlined that “For the first time, ‘Israel’ is suffering in all aspects from its army, its trustworthy agencies, government, parties, society, security, and economy.”

“9254 ‘Israeli’ soldiers and officers were permanently discharged from service,” His Eminence unveiled.

Praising the heroic operations on the Yemeni Front, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that “Yemen was able to impose a blockade on the port of ‘Eilat’, so that it was declared bankrupt and shipping prices rose to 200% and 300%. This has serious repercussions on the entity.”

To the suffering “Israeli” entity Sayyed Nasrallah sent a sounding message of threat: “If your tanks come to South Lebanon, you will not suffer from a shortage of tanks because there will be no tanks left.”

“Our support front will continue as long as the ‘Israeli’ aggression against Gaza continues,” His Eminence repeated, warning “Israel” that “continuing to target civilians will push the resistance to launch missiles and rockets on new settlements that were not previously targeted.”

On another level, Sayyed Nasrallah vowed to help Lebanese rebuild houses razed in “Israeli” strikes on the Southern Lebanese front: “We will build our front villages more beautiful than they were, as they are a symbol of our steadfastness and resistance.”

Commenting on recent reports regarding the situation in South Lebanon, he said that “The situation in the South will be set in light of the battle’s results, in which the resistance fronts will emerge victorious.”

“Everything rumored over a ready agreement related regarding the southern borders of Lebanon is incorrect,” His Eminence clarified.

Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah accused the US of being fully responsible for the “Israeli” crimes in Gaza Strip, calling for the solidarity of the nation and the free and honorable people in the world with Gaza and its people and resistance.

He also urged the Palestinian people “to unite today in the battle of resistance that shapes the fate of Palestine, the region and the nation.”

“Not to abandon you, Imam Hussein. You know, and the whole world knows that and the evidence is our martyrs, wounded, and destroyed homes,” Sayyed Nasrallah concluded.