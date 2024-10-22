Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemenis Humiliate US, Spare no Effort To Support Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi stressed that his people have humiliated the United States, sparing no effort in supporting Palestine against “Israel”.

In a speech he delivered at the end of Ashura commemorations, al-Houthi underlined that the resistance manifested by the Yemeni nation in support of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip forced a US carrier to exit the Red Sea in humiliation.

He was referring to the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which was ordered by the US military last week to withdraw from the Red Sea following a deployment lasting several months in an attempt to curb Yemeni military operations against “Israeli”-affiliated vessels.

“After the expulsion of its aircraft carrier, America turned to involving its Saudi agent to push it into serving the ‘Israeli’ enemy more than it already does. Our people's turnout last Friday was massive and great, as millions flocked to the squares to show the world their steadfastness in support for the Palestinian people despite every agent’s will,” Al-Houthi said.

He also urged Saudi Arabia to “listen to our people’s warnings and to cease its erroneous path of supporting the US and ‘Israel’.”

The Yemeni leader further emphasized that “Allah has humiliated the modern-day arrogant tyrant, the US, at the hands of our people.”

He said “with God's will, the tyranny of the US’s agents will be broken, and their capabilities will be destroyed by the hands of His faithful servants.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Ansarullah leader once again said the Yemeni nation supports Palestinians in Gaza, emphasizing that Yemen would never leave Palestinians alone against their enemy.

"We will spare no effort in supporting the Palestinian people. We will continue to support and back Gaza in coordination with other support fronts and the free people of the nation,” Al-Houthi stressed, noting that “Our operations will continue with missile barrages, drone strikes, and naval operations in escalation until the ‘Israeli’ enemy ceases its aggression on Gaza and lifts its siege on its people.”