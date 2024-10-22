By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

And in retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly targeting the civilians in Kfar Kfar Tebnit, that led to the martyrdom of two civilians, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted “Kiryat Shmona” Settlement [occupied al-Khalisa village] with dozens of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly targeting the civilians in Kfar Kfar Tebnit, that led to the martyrdom of two civilians, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the command headquarters of “Al-Sahl” Battalion at “Beit Hillel” Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rocket And in retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe home, and targeting of civilians, particularly the horrific massacre that led to the martyrdom of three children, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Kabri” Settlement with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe home, and targeting of civilians particularly in Kfar Kila, Aitaroun, Aita Al-Shaab, and Umm Al-Tut, that resulted in the martyrdom of three children, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlements of “KfarHoshen”, “Or HaGanuz”, “Bar Yohai” and “Meron” with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}