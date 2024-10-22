Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ will Be Eradicated, War will End with Victory

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Tuesday night a speech on the last nigh of Ashura commemorations.

At the beginning of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah thanked all people who participated in the commemorations of Ashura despite the “Israeli” threats and security situations.

He further thanked the Lebanese Army, security institutions and the brothers who protected the processions.

In parallel, His Eminence hailed that “There is quantitative progress in the guest houses offering food, as their number last year reached 975 and this year it reached 1,528. These houses are from the people’s money.”

He also praised the Sunnis and Christians who joined Shia Muslims in establishing food houses and distributing food to the poor.

On another level, Sayyed Nasrallah offered condolences to families of victims of the shooting incident in Oman’s capital, Muscat, that left four soldiers dead.

Moving to the Palestinian front, the Resistance Leader underlined that “One of the blessings of the Al-Aqsa flood and the support fronts that has positive effects is cooling down the sectarian tension that Western intelligence had planned during the past decade.”

“It is expected that after Al-Aqsa Flood ends with victory, God willing, we will find that they will revive the sectarian incitement to confiscate one of the blessed results of the Al-Aqsa Flood, which is unity of Muslims in face of the danger represented by ‘Israel’ and its Zionist scheme,” Sayyed Nasrallah mentioned.

According to His Eminence, “Al-Aqsa Flood is one of the longest and largest battles that the Zionist entity faced in the region, and its importance is that it is the battle of peoples and resistance movements.”

“We are fighting in a battle with a clear horizon, and we have a Qur’anic pledge that this entity will disappear,” he added, noting that “Al-Aqsa Flood Operation is the largest cultural battle that the Zionist entity faced since its establishment.”

Moreover, Hezbollah Secretary General asserted that “Since 1948 until today, ‘Israel’ is known for its great corruption and supremacy over all the peoples and governments of the region and their armies.”

“As long as ‘Israel’s’ corruption is renewed, the divine promise of punishment will come, and this corruption can’t continue. It’s a matter of time,” Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized.

He went on to say that “God will send punishment on the occupying entity at the hands of people who believe that ‘Israel’ is a cancerous tumor that must be eradicated.”

“The present generations fighting in Gaza, the West Bank, and the support fronts are the ones who will punish ‘Israel’ for its corruption, arrogance and crimes,” His Eminence confirmed.

Sayyed Nasrallah addressed those who threaten us [the ‘Israeli’ and the American] with war and death, knowing our position from them, by saying: We’ll continue to achieve victories.

“Given the world’s abandonment of Gaza and the lack of its supporters and defenders, we have not abandoned our duty. We fight, offer martyrs and wounded, and face dangers,” he reiterated

As His Eminence urged the brothers in Hezbollah to neglect the social media accounts that sow discord, he affirmed that “We must shift our media presence into the position of action not reaction.”

“Muslims must ignore those who are seeking to divide the nation,” Sayyed Nasrallah stated.