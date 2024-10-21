Bibi Doesn’t Trust His Army: Moved Cabinet Meetings to His Office, Ordered Army to Turn Off Recordings

By Staff, Agencies

As soon as “Israel” initiated its aggression on Gaza, the “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered that the army's recording system be turned off in the command center at army headquarters, which is where all security cabinet meetings and other war-related meetings were being held in those days. The “Israeli” army complied with this order.

Normally, a recording system is in automatic operation and records everything that happens there. But Netanyahu insisted that security cabinet meetings and any other meetings he specified would be recorded or transcribed only by the Prime Minister's Office, not by the army.

The order was transmitted by Netanyahu's former military secretary, Maj. Gen. Avi Gil, to the two entity’s army officers responsible for the command center's operations – the head of the Operations Directorate and the head of the Operations Brigade.

On October 12, five days after Al-Aqsa Flood, Channel 13 television reported that Bibi’s office had barred the army from recording the security cabinet meetings that were taking place at the time and asked its officers to leave any recording devices outside the room. It did so even though the army routinely records security cabinet meetings, to aid it in translating any decisions reached at these meetings into orders in the field.

A few weeks later, a security guard from the Netanyahu’s even demanded that she be allowed to search the items brought in by “Israeli" army’s Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi to make sure he wasn't carrying a recording device.

As soon as the security situation made this possible, Netanyahu moved all the security cabinet meetings to his "Tel Aviv" office, which is located in the same compound as army headquarters. A source in Netanyahu's circles said he preferred to have the meetings in a place he controlled rather than trusting the army not to record the meetings.