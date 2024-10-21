Muscat Mosque Shooting: 4 Killed, Several Injured

By Staff, Agencies

A shooting near Imam Ali [AS] Mosque in Muscat, Oman, has resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals and injuries to multiple others.

The Royal Oman Police issued a brief statement on Tuesday, confirming that the incident occurred in the al-Wadi al-Kabir neighborhood of the Omani capital.

Police responded to the scene, reporting an initial toll of four fatalities and several injuries.

Footage circulating on social media shows people fleeing the area as gunshots echoed near the mosque.

The attack took place during the Ashura commemorations, a significant event for Shia Muslims honoring the martyrdom of Imam Hussein [AS], the third Shia Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH].

The police statement assured the public that all necessary security measures have been implemented and that evidence collection and investigation procedures are underway.

In response to the shooting, the US Embassy in Muscat issued a security alert and canceled all visa appointments for Tuesday.

Such incidents are uncommon in Oman, a nation known for its role in mediating regional conflicts.